Drug detection dogs often get it wrong, and it's a policing practice that needs to stop
By Daisy Gibbs, Evaluation Offier, Burnet Institute
Caitlin Hughes, Associate Professor in Criminology and Drug Policy, Centre for Crime Policy and Research, Flinders University
Rachel Sutherland, Research fellow, UNSW Sydney
New research shows that not only is the use of drug detection dogs ineffective, it may in fact increase the risk of drug-related harm.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 25, 2023