Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN General Assembly Should Act on Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov addresses the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2022 at UN headquarters. © 2022 Mary Altaffer/AP Photo The United Nations General Assembly should use its emergency session on Israel and Palestine this week to call for unfettered humanitarian aid and essential services for civilians in the Gaza Strip. Member countries should also highlight the need for concrete steps to prevent further atrocities against civilians and accountability for serious crimes by all parties. The Arab Group and Organisation for Islamic Cooperation…


