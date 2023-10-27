Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In defence of Bill C-282: Canada's supply management supports farmers while safeguarding consumers

By Bruce Muirhead, Professor of History and Egg Farmers of Canada Chair in Public Policy, University of Waterloo
Jodey Nurse, Faculty Lecturer, McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, McGill University
If Canada wishes to preserve domestic farms and enhance food security, officials must have limits on what they can concede to American and other foreign interests.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
