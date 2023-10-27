In defence of Bill C-282: Canada's supply management supports farmers while safeguarding consumers
By Bruce Muirhead, Professor of History and Egg Farmers of Canada Chair in Public Policy, University of Waterloo
Jodey Nurse, Faculty Lecturer, McGill Institute for the Study of Canada, McGill University
If Canada wishes to preserve domestic farms and enhance food security, officials must have limits on what they can concede to American and other foreign interests.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 25, 2023