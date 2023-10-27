Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People in Europe ate seaweed for thousands of years before it largely disappeared from their diets – new research

By Karen Hardy, Professor of Prehistoric Archaeology, University of Glasgow
Stephen Buckley, Research Fellow, Department of Archaeology, University of York
Seaweed isn’t something that generally features today in European recipe books, even though it is widely eaten in Asia. But our team has discovered molecular evidence that shows this wasn’t always the case. People in Europe ate seaweed and freshwater aquatic plants from the Stone Age right up until the Middle Ages before it disappeared from our plates.

Our evidence came from skeletal remains, namely the calculus (hardened dental plaque)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter