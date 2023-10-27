Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The scariest stories to listen to this Halloween, from a horror audio expert

By Leslie McMurtry, Senior Lecturer in Radio Studies, University of Salford
The next time you watch a horror movie, try putting it on mute. More than likely, it will lose its edge and may even appear comic. As much as horror media is visual, sound plays an outsize role in its ability to terrify. This is partly an evolutionary adaptation: sound can trigger a startle response in humans within ten milliseconds – 30 times faster than the blink of an eye.

Preeminent ghost story scholar Julia Briggs arguesThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Syrian war at ‘worst point’ in four years, says Commission of Inquiry head
~ What the anti-woke backlash against liberal feminism misses about causes like the gender pay gap
~ Parkinson's disease: tai chi may help manage symptoms – new research
~ Halloween foods from history reveal the holiday's surprising romantic side – and you can try them yourself
~ Violent and disturbing war images from the Mideast can stir deep emotions − a PTSD expert explains how to protect yourself and your kids from overexposure
~ Guinea: Unnecessary use of force against peaceful rally must not go unpunished
~ Global: Social media companies must step up crisis response on Israel-Palestine as online hate and censorship proliferate
~ Pakistan urged to halt Afghan deportations to avoid ‘human rights catastrophe’
~ Deconstructing the “beheaded babies” misinformation
~ A Halloween party in Boston turned ugly when a gang hurled antisemitic slurs and attacked Jewish teenagers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter