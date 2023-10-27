Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Governments and hackers agree: the laws of war must apply in cyberspace

By Professor Johanna Weaver, Director, ANU Tech Policy Design Centre, Australian National University
There are rules in war. International humanitarian law regulates what combatants can and can’t do, with the goal of protecting civilians and limiting suffering.

Most of these laws were developed during the 19th and 20th centuries. But in our own century a new kind of battlefield has emerged: the domain of cyberattacks, digital campaigns and online information operations. All these have played a heightened role in Russia’s war in Ukraine and, increasingly, in the current Israel–Hamas conflict.

There is a persistent myth that cyberspace is a lawless wild west. This could not…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
