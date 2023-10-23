Tolerance.ca
Students with strong self-belief are happier and more successful – as our study shows

By Na Li, Associate Professor, Director of Digital Education Programme, Department of Educational Studies, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Pengfei Song, Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Xiaojun Zhang, University Chief Officer of Education; Executive Dean, Academy of Future Education; Acting Dean, Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Hub, XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University
Students’ success and happiness can be improved by building their self-belief – their perception of their capacity to complete a challenging task.

In a study with 763 students at Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in China, we found that students with high self-belief performed well in their final year project and were more satisfied with their learning experience even if they were not assigned their preferred project or teacher.

On the other hand,…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
