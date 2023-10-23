Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A layered lake is a little like Earth’s early oceans − and lets researchers explore how oxygen built up in our atmosphere billions of years ago

By Elizabeth Swanner, Associate Professor of Geology, Iowa State University
An unusual lake with distinct layers of low-oxygen and high-iron water lets researchers investigate conditions like those in the early Earth’s oceans.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Students with strong self-belief are happier and more successful – as our study shows
~ I've studied the art of losing a referendum: the Australian government could have learned from other countries on these key points
~ For the Osage Nation, the betrayal of the murders depicted in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' still lingers
~ How much time do kids spend on devices – playing games, watching videos, texting and using the phone?
~ Biological sex is far from binary − this college course examines the science of sex diversity in people, fungi and across the animal kingdom
~ Key Trump co-defendants accept plea deals – a legal expert explains what that means
~ Victims of the green energy boom? The Indonesians facing eviction over a China-backed plan to turn their island into a solar panel 'ecocity'
~ Civil society organizations call on tech companies to respect Palestinian digital rights in times of crisis
~ New policy requires Chinese influencers to display their personal information on Weibo
~ Even if Israel can completely eliminate Hamas, does it have a long-term plan for Gaza?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter