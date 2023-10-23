Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Key Trump co-defendants accept plea deals – a legal expert explains what that means

By Cynthia Alkon, Professor of Law, Texas A&M University
With co-defendants of Donald Trump accepting plea bargains, an expert in criminal law explains what these legal agreements are and how they work.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
