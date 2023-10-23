Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The High Court decision on electric vehicles will make charging for road use very difficult

By Jago Dodson, Professor of Urban Policy and Director, Centre for Urban Research, RMIT University
The High Court has ruled the right to charge an electric vehicle tax rests with the Commonwealth despite the Constitution not mentioning cars or roads.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civil society organizations call on tech companies to respect Palestinian digital rights in times of crisis
~ New policy requires Chinese influencers to display their personal information on Weibo
~ Even if Israel can completely eliminate Hamas, does it have a long-term plan for Gaza?
~ ‘Digital inclusion’ and closing the gap: how First Nations leadership is key to getting remote communities online
~ Indigenous Teen Dies in Australian Adult Prison
~ From meerkat school to whale-tail slapping and oyster smashing, how clever predators shape their world
~ A classical espionage novel with shades of Le Carré, The Idealist explores the tumultuous path to East Timorese independence
~ Kids escaping family violence can be vulnerable to intimate partner abuse. We must break the vicious cycle
~ As treasurer, Bill Hayden set Labor on the path to economic rationalism
~ Novel drugs are leading to rising overdose deaths in Victoria – drug checking services could help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter