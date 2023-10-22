Kids escaping family violence can be vulnerable to intimate partner abuse. We must break the vicious cycle
By Carmel Hobbs, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Tasmania
Catherine Robinson, Associate Professor in Housing and Communities, University of Tasmania
Some children and young people escape family violence, only to find themselves alone, homeless and in violent relationships. How can we support and protect these vulnerable adolescents?
