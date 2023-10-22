Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Many Australian kids abused in sport won't ever speak up. It's time we break the silence

By Mary Woessner, Lecturer in Clinical Exercise and Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport (iHeS), Victoria University, Victoria University
Alexandra Parker, Executive Director of the Institute for Health and Sport, Professor of Physical Activity and Mental Health, Victoria University
Aurélie Pankowiak, Research Fellow, Institute for Health and Sport, Victoria University
Emma Kavanagh, Associate Professor in Sport Psychology and Safe Sport, Bournemouth University
Community sport is supposed to be a safe space for children to play. But rates of abuse are too high, and new research shows the many Australian children never talk about their abusive experiences.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
