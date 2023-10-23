Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous Teen Dies in Australian Adult Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Staff escort prisoners, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners, through Lotus Glen Correctional Centre. Located in northern Queensland, the center is a male prison with a capacity to detain roughly 730 prisoners, over half of whom are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners. © 2017 Daniel Soekov for Human Rights Watch Last Thursday, a 16-year-old First Nations boy died after self-harming in pretrial detention in a West Australian prison. Even though he was under 18, the authorities held him at Unit 18 in Casuarina Prison—a maximum security…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Civil society organizations call on tech companies to respect Palestinian digital rights in times of crisis
~ New policy requires Chinese influencers to display their personal information on Weibo
~ Even if Israel can completely eliminate Hamas, does it have a long-term plan for Gaza?
~ ‘Digital inclusion’ and closing the gap: how First Nations leadership is key to getting remote communities online
~ The High Court decision on electric vehicles will make charging for road use very difficult
~ From meerkat school to whale-tail slapping and oyster smashing, how clever predators shape their world
~ A classical espionage novel with shades of Le Carré, The Idealist explores the tumultuous path to East Timorese independence
~ Kids escaping family violence can be vulnerable to intimate partner abuse. We must break the vicious cycle
~ As treasurer, Bill Hayden set Labor on the path to economic rationalism
~ Novel drugs are leading to rising overdose deaths in Victoria – drug checking services could help
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter