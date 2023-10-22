Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Community radio: young South Africans are helping shape the news through social media

By Sisanda Nkoala, Senior Lecturer, University of South Africa
Blessing Makwambeni, Senior Lecturer in Communication Science, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Trust Matsilele, Lecturer in Journalism, Cape Peninsula University of Technology
The number of South African internet users has nearly doubled in the past decade. One 2023 study of 45 developed countries suggests that South Africans even lead the world when it comes to the amount of time spent in front of screens, at 58.2% of the day.

This digital transformation has significant implications for the country’s media. Particularly for newsrooms that want to engage…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
