Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How secrecy and regulatory capture drove Alberta’s oil and gas liability crisis

By Shaun Fluker, Associate Professor of Law, University of Calgary
Drew Yewchuk, Lawyer at the Public Interest Law Clinic, University of Calgary
Martin Olszynski, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law, University of Calgary
Decades of secrecy and industry influence in Alberta have created a crisis of liability in abandoned oil infrastructure which only a serious course correction can hope to fix.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
