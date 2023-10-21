Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The ongoing conflict's impact on ICT and digital transformation efforts in Sudan

By Khattab Hamad
The conflict has had a significant impact on many data centers as operators have lost access to their data and facilities, leading to the failure of several essential internet-related services.


