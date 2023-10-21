Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four citizen-led campaigns promoting mental health awareness in Africa and India

By Guest Contributor
According to a 2021 World Health Organization report, one in four people will experience mental or neurological disorders at some point in their lives.


Global Voices
