Bill Hayden's remarkable contribution to public life

By Paul Strangio, Emeritus professor of politics, Monash University
Former Labor Leader and Governor-General Bill Hayden has died aged 85. Hayden is remembered for his role in establishing Medibank (later Medicare) and for leading Labor’s recovery after 1975.The Conversation


