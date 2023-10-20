Did Australia's First Peoples domesticate dingoes? They certainly buried them with great care
By Loukas Koungoulos, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
Jane Balme, Professor Emerita of Archaeology, The University of Western Australia
Shane Ingrey, Postdoctoral research fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Australian Biodiversity and Heritage (CABAH), UNSW Sydney
Sue O'Connor, Distinguished Professor, School of Culture, History & Language, Australian National University
There’s been a long-standing debate over whether dingoes started out wild or domesticated. One thing is clear – they had a close relationship with First Peoples.
