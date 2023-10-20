Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astounding byelection losses are about more than Tory MPs’ conduct – the party has a big general election problem

By Jonathan Tonge, Professor of Politics, University of Liverpool
Byelection results in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire represent new lows for a Conservative government that will soon be obliged to confront its mortality.

Even allowing for the capacity of byelections to produce startling results, the scale of collapse was jaw-dropping. The swing of 23.9% in Tamworth was the second largest Conservative-to-Labour shift we have seen, as a 19,634 majority was removed. Only 53 seats were safer for the Conservatives than Tamworth at the 2019 general election.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Portraits of exile: Iranian ‘soldier of justice’, Sholeh Pakravan
~ Forty years later, Grenada officially remembers the murders of its Prime Minister Maurice Bishop and others
~ Kosovo and Serbia in crisis talks as regional tension escalates thanks to Russian meddling
~ Does chicken soup really help when you're sick? A nutrition specialist explains what's behind the beloved comfort food
~ Quantum dots − a new Nobel laureate describes the development of these nanoparticles from basic research to industry application
~ How the Israel-Hamas war could affect the world economy and worsen global trade tensions
~ A memorial in Yiddish, Italian and English tells the stories of Triangle Shirtwaist fire victims − testament not only to tragedy but to immigrant women's fight to remake labor laws
~ New research helps explain why Indian girls appear to be less engaged in politics than Indian boys
~ Why Google, Bing and other search engines' embrace of generative AI threatens $68 billion SEO industry
~ Mozambique: Authorities must investigate police violence against peaceful protesters.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter