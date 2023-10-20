Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French High Court Recognizes Racial Profiling, But Fails to Order the State to Stop It

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers check IDs of demonstrators near the Palais Vivienne event venue in Paris, France, April 6, 2021. © 2021 Thomas COEX/AFP via Getty Images For the first time in France, the Council of State, the country's highest administrative court, has recognized the existence of racial profiling by the police during identity checks. This is historic. But the court failed to order French authorities to take the necessary measures to end this long-standing, abusive practice. On October 11, the Council of State handed down a long-awaited decision in a groundbreaking class…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
