Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Space is getting crowded with satellites and space junk. How do we avoid collisions?

By Sara Webb, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
Brett Carter, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Christopher Fluke, SmartSat Professorial Chair, Swinburne University of Technology
Earth’s orbits are getting more and more crowded. To keep track of everything and avoid collisions and catastrophes, we need a new field: space domain awareness.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
