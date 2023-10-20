Space is getting crowded with satellites and space junk. How do we avoid collisions?
By Sara Webb, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
Brett Carter, Associate Professor, RMIT University
Christopher Fluke, SmartSat Professorial Chair, Swinburne University of Technology
Earth’s orbits are getting more and more crowded. To keep track of everything and avoid collisions and catastrophes, we need a new field: space domain awareness.
