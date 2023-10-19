Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas-Israel conflict: Algeria offers to host Palestine's football matches – the bigger history

By Mahfoud Amara, Associate Professor in Sport Policy & Management, Qatar University
Palestine was about to embark on its 2026 men’s Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign when the latest round of Hamas-Israeli conflict broke out, making Palestine’s national football stadium in the Israeli-occupied West Bank potentially unsafe for matches. As a result, the Asian Football Confederation asked the football-loving nation to stage its home matches in a neutral venue. Algeria in north Africa


Read complete article

© The Conversation
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

