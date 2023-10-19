Tolerance.ca
Russia: Arbitrary detention of RFE/RL editor signals new level of war-time censorship

By Amnesty International
In response to the news that Alsu Kurmasheva, an editor with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s (RFE/RL) Tatar-Bashkir Service, has been arrested and arbitrarily detained on remand under criminal charges of failing to register as a ‘foreign agent,’ Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “The persecution of Alsu Kurmasheva is […] The post Russia: Arbitrary detention of RFE/RL editor signals new level of war-time censorship appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
