Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Holding Hostages is a War Crime

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Photographs of Israelis taken as hostages during an October 7 attack by Hamas-led fighters, at a protest demanding their release, outside the HaKirya military base in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17, 2023.  © 2023 Kobi Wolf/Bloomberg via Getty Images Hamas and Islamic Jihad are committing war crimes by holding scores of Israelis and others as hostages in Gaza and say they will not free them until Palestinian prisoners in Israel are freed. Civilians, including children, people with disabilities, and older people, should never be treated as bargaining chips. No grievance…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
