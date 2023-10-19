Tolerance.ca
CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator

By Julio de Carvalho Ponce, Lecturer in Forensic Science, University of Winchester
Since 2018 when the UK parliament passed legislation legalising CBD, the non-psychoactive component of cannabis, sales of CBD-related products have skyrocketed. Today, you can buy CBD oil, CBD vape pens, CBD coffee, CBD muffins to go with your CBD coffee … CBD everything. And these products are often sold with various vague promises of increased wellness.

As CBD, in this context, isn’t a medicine, it isn’t regulated by the UK’s drugs regulator but by the Food Standards Agency (FSA). In 2020, the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
