Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey

By Vera De Cauwer, Associate Professor Natural Resource Management, Namibia University of Science and Technology
The Kaokoveld region, covering north-western Namibia and south-western Angola, is one of the remotest areas in southern Africa. Although it’s extremely dry, it is a centre of species endemism: many species occur only there and nowhere else on earth.

New species continue to be found, especially in the Ovahimba mountain range, which runs parallel to the cold Atlantic ocean and is separated from it by the gravel plains and dunes of the northern Namib Desert.

The highest mountain peaks of this range are so inhospitable and difficult to access, because of the lack of roads and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
