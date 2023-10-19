Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel and Palestine: views of students and youth activists shouldn't be dismissed – they have shaped the conversation for years

By Leonie Fleischmann, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, City, University of London
University campuses have long been hubs of political activism. As young people form their own opinions away from their parents, many act passionately for causes they believe in. This includes the situation in Israel and Palestine, a regular feature of student debate in the US, UK and across Europe for decades.

This latest, brutal round of fighting between Israel and Hamas has heightened campus tensions dramatically.

Jewish students…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Holding Hostages is a War Crime
~ Women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfinished agenda’
~ Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have a new defence alliance: an expert view of its chances of success
~ CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator
~ Football and big money: what some professional players in Ghana told us about handling their finances
~ Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey
~ Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history
~ How corporate landlords are eroding affordable housing — and prioritizing profits over human rights
~ How children's secure attachment sets the stage for positive well-being
~ Artificial coral reefs showing early signs they can mimic real reefs killed by climate change – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter