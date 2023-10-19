Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Memoir of My Former Self: Hilary Mantel's final book is a reminder of the many stories she still had to tell

By Jenni Ramone, Associate Professor of Postcolonial and Global Literatures, Nottingham Trent University
In A Memoir of My Former Self: A Life in Writing, Hilary Mantel writes: “There is no failed writing, only work pending.” She’s referring to the 97 notebooks that she kept in a wooden box. Mantel promised: “There is nothing I won’t say, only what I haven’t said yet.”

These words were written in 2016, just after her epic novel of the French Revolution, A Place…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hamas, Islamic Jihad: Holding Hostages is a War Crime
~ Women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfinished agenda’
~ Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have a new defence alliance: an expert view of its chances of success
~ CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator
~ Football and big money: what some professional players in Ghana told us about handling their finances
~ Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey
~ Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history
~ How corporate landlords are eroding affordable housing — and prioritizing profits over human rights
~ How children's secure attachment sets the stage for positive well-being
~ Israel and Palestine: views of students and youth activists shouldn't be dismissed – they have shaped the conversation for years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter