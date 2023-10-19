Tolerance.ca
Collectively, we spend only 45 minutes daily on the activities that produce the most pollution

By William Fajzel, PhD student, Earth and Planetary Science, McGill University
Eric Galbraith, Professor of Earth Science and Canada Research Chair in Human-Earth System Dynamics, McGill University
Why do we feel stuck in our efforts to solve the great sustainability crises of the 21st century? Between the dire need to successfully mitigate climate change while making progress on human-focused Sustainable Development Goals, the challenges of the Anthropocene — the era in which we now live — can appear insurmountable.

Yet, despite the central role of human actions in creating sustainability…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
