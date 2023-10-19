Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World leaders must urge UAE to release Ahmed Mansoor ahead of COP28 climate conference

By Amnesty International
On 22 October Emirati human rights defender Ahmed Mansoor will spend his birthday behind bars for the seventh year in a row. Commenting on his continued arbitrary detention, Aya Majzoub, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “As the international community prepares to gather in Dubai in November for its annual […] The post World leaders must urge UAE to release Ahmed Mansoor ahead of COP28 climate conference appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfinished agenda’
~ Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have a new defence alliance: an expert view of its chances of success
~ CBD: why recommended daily dose was lowered from 70mg to 10mg by food regulator
~ Football and big money: what some professional players in Ghana told us about handling their finances
~ Namibia and Angola’s remote Ovahimba mountains reveal a haven for unique plants – new survey
~ Hamas-Israel conflict means Algeria will host Palestine's football matches – there's a bigger history
~ How corporate landlords are eroding affordable housing — and prioritizing profits over human rights
~ How children's secure attachment sets the stage for positive well-being
~ Israel and Palestine: views of students and youth activists shouldn't be dismissed – they have shaped the conversation for years
~ Artificial coral reefs showing early signs they can mimic real reefs killed by climate change – new research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter