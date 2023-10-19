Tolerance.ca
Becoming a Nobel laureate: Louis Brus on his discovery of quantum dots – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Imagine a particle so small that it’s the same relative size to a football as that ball is to the planet Earth. That’s the size of a quantum dot – a type of nanocrystal that changes colour depending on its size, and was once thought impossible to actually produce.

Today, they’re found in some high-definition television and computer screens, and are used in medicine to map what’s happening in cells and even tumours. And…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
