Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu in South Africa: expert explains what's behind the chicken crisis and what must be done about it

By Shahn Bisschop, Senior lecturer, specialist poultry veterinarian, University of Pretoria
An outbreak of avian flu – a highly contagious viral infection that affects wild birds as well as poultry – has hit poultry farms in South Africa. Two different strains are causing outbreaks in the country – A(H5N1) and influenza A(H7N6). A specialist in poultry health, Shahn Bisschop, answers some questions put to him by The Conversation Africa.

What strain has broken out in South Africa?


The outbreak caused…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World leaders must urge UAE to release Ahmed Mansoor ahead of COP28 climate conference
~ Guinea: Amnesty International calls for charges to be dropped against 13 journalists who took part in a peaceful rally
~ Becoming a Nobel laureate: Louis Brus on his discovery of quantum dots – podcast
~ Dual enrollment can save college students time and money − but there's one risk to avoid
~ Rancid food smells and tastes gross − AI tools may help scientists prevent that spoilage
~ New treatment for postpartum depression offers hope, but the stigma attached to the condition still lingers
~ Bangladesh Officials Risk Inciting Violence
~ Is there a double standard in how foreign-funded Persian media covers the opposition?
~ The EU and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: many voices, no shared vision
~ The story of Israel and Palestine in comic strips
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter