Bangladesh Officials Risk Inciting Violence

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina speaks in Glasgow, Scotland on November 1, 2021. © 2021 Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via AP Photo At a “Peace and Development Rally” organized on October 9 by Bangladesh’s ruling Awami League, a government official responded to perceived criticism over the government’s recent import of Russian uranium by reportedly threatening to “pour the Russian uranium on the heads of those” opposition members. “We won’t calm them by beating,” media reported him saying. “Rather we’ll pour uranium over their heads to make them quiet.” Threats…


