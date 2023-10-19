Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is there a double standard in how foreign-funded Persian media covers the opposition?

By Fred Petrossian
Four experts explain why there is a double standard in how the foreign-funded big Persian media are covering the Iranian opposition, neither criticizing them nor demanding transparency.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
