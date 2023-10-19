Tolerance.ca
The story of Israel and Palestine in comic strips

By Elena Pérez Elena, Doctoranda FPU en el programa Estudios Artísticos, Literarios y de la Cultura de la UAM y profesora en el Grado de Lenguas Modernas, Cultura y Comunicación (UAM), Universidad Autónoma de Madrid
Faced with an overwhelming amount of information on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, comics offer us a thoughtful way to delve into the roots and current events of the conflict.The Conversation


© The Conversation
