Four reasons why western companies have been 'trapped' in Russia since it invaded Ukraine
By Simon Evenett, Professor of International Trade and Economic Development, University of St.Gallen
Niccolò Pisani, Professor of Strategy and International Business, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Research aims to provide a better idea about why some multinationals are ‘trapped’ in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 18, 2023