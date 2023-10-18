Tolerance.ca
Nonprofits can become more resilient by spending more on fundraising and admin − new research

By Telesilla Kotsi, Assistant Professor of Operations and Business Analytics, The Ohio State University
Alfonso J. Pedraza Martinez, Professor of IT, Analytics, and Operations, University of Notre Dame
Most food banks, homeless shelters and other social services nonprofits constantly face hard decisions about how to use their limited funds. Should they spend as much as possible on meeting the immediate needs of people who need help? How much of their budget is appropriate to spend on new equipment, skilled managers and everything else required for an organization to thrive and endure?

To help nonprofits tackle this quandary, we teamed…The Conversation


