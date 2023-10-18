Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile's ongoing debt to human rights victims

By Melissa Vida
"If they still can't agree on some truths about the dictatorship that was 50 years ago, what can be expected for the 2019 social uprising?" asks Chilean journalist Nicolás Lazo Jerez.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meet Central Asia’s giant and wildly expensive Arashan sheep
~ A new bill would bring Victoria's strangulation laws in line with other states – but consent complicates matters
~ The Chinese government claims LGBTQ+ people are protected from discrimination. Our interviews with 26 activists tell another story
~ What the David Beckham documentary tells us – and what it doesn't – about controlling parents in sport
~ Maldives: Environmental Protection Laws Bypassed
~ Beyond COVID vaccines: what else could mRNA technology do for our health?
~ Climate change will affect solar power and grid stability across Australia – here's how
~ A Palestinian author's award ceremony has been cancelled at Frankfurt Book Fair. This sends the wrong signals at the wrong time
~ Slow solutions to fast-moving ecological crises won’t work – changing basic human behaviours must come first
~ Beyond the paycheck: The key to building a thriving workplace goes beyond salaries
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter