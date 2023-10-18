Tolerance.ca
Maldives: Environmental Protection Laws Bypassed

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Workers at a construction site in the Maldives, December 9, 2019. © 2019 Carl Court/Getty Images The Maldives government has ignored or undermined environmental protection laws, increasing flooding risks and other harm to island communities. Maldives authorities have failed to heed mitigation requirements mandated by environmental assessment reports or provide resources for ongoing monitoring of the environmental impact of development projects. The Maldives’ international climate finance providers should require robust evaluation of reclamation and other development…


© Human Rights Watch -
