Human Rights Observatory

Beyond COVID vaccines: what else could mRNA technology do for our health?

By John Fraser, Dean, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, University of Auckland
The goal of mRNA technology is to harness the power of the cell to potentially prevent infections and treat diseases.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
