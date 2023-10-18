Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change will affect solar power and grid stability across Australia – here's how

By Shukla Poddar, Senior Research Fellow, School of Photovoltaics and Renewable Energy Engineering, UNSW Sydney
Solar power generation varies greatly depending on the weather. A new study suggests in some parts of Australia, solar has a bright future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Beyond COVID vaccines: what else could mRNA technology do for our health?
~ A Palestinian author's award ceremony has been cancelled at Frankfurt Book Fair. This sends the wrong signals at the wrong time
~ Slow solutions to fast-moving ecological crises won’t work – changing basic human behaviours must come first
~ Beyond the paycheck: The key to building a thriving workplace goes beyond salaries
~ Have we reached the end of nature? Our relationship with the environment is in crisis
~ Drought in the Amazon: Understanding the causes and the need for an immediate action plan to save the biome
~ Human rights experts urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
~ NZ election 2023: Labour out, National in – either way, neoliberalism wins again
~ We fact-checked residential school denialists and debunked their 'mass grave hoax' theory
~ New technique uses near-miss particle physics to peer into quantum world − two physicists explain how they are measuring wobbling tau particles
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter