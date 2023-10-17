Beyond the paycheck: The key to building a thriving workplace goes beyond salaries
By Julian Barling, Distinguished Professor and Borden Chair of Leadership, Smith School of Business, Queen's University, Ontario
Nick Turner, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and Future Fund Chair in Leadership, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary
Traditional pay structures — like wage gaps, pay-for-performance systems, the belief that time equals money and pay secrecy — are stopping organizations from reaching their goals and thriving.
