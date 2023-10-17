New technique uses near-miss particle physics to peer into quantum world − two physicists explain how they are measuring wobbling tau particles
By Jesse Liu, Research Fellow in Physics, University of Cambridge
Dennis V. Perepelitsa, Associate Professor of Physics, University of Colorado Boulder
Physicists uncovered a new experiment hidden in old data from the Large Hadron Collider. Using this innovative approach, the team has unlocked an entirely new way to study quantum physics.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, October 17, 2023