Human Rights Observatory

'I’m not going to be cured'. How breast cancer awareness and support sidelines people with metastatic disease

By Sophie Lewis, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney, University of Sydney
Andrea Smith, Research fellow, University of Sydney
Katherine Kenny, ARC DECRA Senior Research Fellow, University of Sydney
Being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer means ongoing treatment to live as long, and as well, as possible. It also creates considerable need for emotional and practical support.The Conversation






