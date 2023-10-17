Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How women in Israel and Palestine are pushing for peace — together

By Siobhan Byrne, Associate Professor of Political Science and Director of the Institute for Intersectionality Studies, University of Alberta
The joint Women Wage Peace-Women of the Sun initiative unites Israeli and Palestinian women calling for peace. The international community should elevate their voices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Human rights experts urge Pakistan to stop planned mass deportation of Afghans
~ NZ election 2023: Labour out, National in – either way, neoliberalism wins again
~ We fact-checked residential school denialists and debunked their 'mass grave hoax' theory
~ New technique uses near-miss particle physics to peer into quantum world − two physicists explain how they are measuring wobbling tau particles
~ 'Reflect, listen and learn': Melissa Lucashenko busts colonial myths and highlights Indigenous heroes
~ Australian theatre companies are shunning Shakespeare. A much-needed break, or a mistake?
~ 6 books to help talk to your child about climate change
~ The smarter the magpie, the better they can handle our noisy cities
~ The Voice campaign showed Labor's strategy for countering right-wing populism is in disarray
~ NASA's Psyche asteroid mission: a 3.6 billion kilometre 'journey to the centre of the Earth'
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter