Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland votes for change after nearly a decade spent sliding towards autocracy – but tricky coalition talks lie ahead for Donald Tusk

By Simona Guerra, Senior Lecturer in Comparative Politics, University of Surrey
Fernando Casal Bértoa, Associate Professor (Politics), University of Nottingham
Law and Justice emerges as the biggest party but without a majority, leaving the door open for a large coalition led by the former president of the European Council.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
