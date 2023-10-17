Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Project Khale Hobe: How the power of one aided by social media can better lives

By Rezwan
A group of young volunteers led by a cartoonist, came forward to clean a polluted canal coursing through a populated area of Dhaka, earning praise from the entire nation.


© Global Voices -
