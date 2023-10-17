Tolerance.ca
South Africa's 2022 census: has Johannesburg stopped growing, or are the numbers wrong?

By Philip Harrison, Professor School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand
Alison Todes, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Darlington Mushongera, Senior Researcher and Theme Leader at the Gauteng City-Region Observatory, University of the Witwatersrand
Graeme Gotz, Director: Research Strategy, Gauteng City-Region Observatory
If the numbers are correct, and it's not certain that they are, Cape Town may have overtaken Johannesburg as the largest city in South Africa.


© The Conversation
