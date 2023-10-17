Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Gaza is being strangled': why Israel's evacuation order violates international law

By Jane McAdam, Scientia Professor and Director of the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney
Ben Saul, Challis Chair of International Law, Sydney Law School, University of Sydney
Israel’s warning to civilians in Gaza of impending attacks must be ‘effective’ under international law, meaning it must not only reach people but allow them sufficient time to evacuate safely.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A look into Uganda's digital services tax
~ Worried about your child's teeth? Focus on these 3 things
~ Where did the cars go? How heavier, costlier SUVs and utes took over Australia's roads
~ Indigenous Australians supported Voice referendum by large margins; Labor retains large Newspoll lead
~ Australia has fined X Australia over child sex abuse material concerns. How severe is the issue – and what happens now?
~ Myanmar: Airstrike on Village an Apparent War Crime
~ The brumby debate will never be settled until we face the role horses played in colonisation
~ Saltwater crocodiles are slowly returning to Bali and Java. Can we learn to live alongside them?
~ Decades of underfunding, blockade have weakened Gaza's health system – the siege has pushed it into abject crisis
~ The roots of the North American opioid crisis, and 3 key strategies for stopping it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter